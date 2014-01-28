FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SK Hynix expects DRAM shipments to rise by 20 pct in Q1
January 28, 2014 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-SK Hynix expects DRAM shipments to rise by 20 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects executive title to head of business strategy, not chief financial officer)

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc said it expected shipments of computer memory chips to rise by 20 percent in the current quarter as it restores production at its fire-hit China plant.

“As operation of our Wuxi plant is normalised and will be restored to pre-fire levels this quarter, we expect our DRAM shipments would increase by around 20 percent in the first quarter,” Kim Joon-ho, SK Hynix head of business strategy, told analysts.

Hynix ended its two consecutive quarters of record earnings on Tuesday as a rally in computer memory chip prices started to ease and DRAM chip shipments fell 13 percent following a fire at its China plant in early September. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

