SK hynix posts third straight quarterly loss
#Market News
April 25, 2012 / 11:41 PM / 5 years ago

SK hynix posts third straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - SK hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world’s No.2 computer memory chip maker, reported its third consecutive quarterly loss on Thursday, as computer chip prices continued to fall.

The South Korean firm, which is participating in the bidding for Japan’s troubled rival Elpida Memory Inc, posted an operating loss of 260 billion won ($227.8 million) for the three months ended March, worse than an average forecast for a 155 billion won loss by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That compared with a profit of 323 billion won a year ago and a loss of 167 billion won in the preceding quarter.

