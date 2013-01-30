SK Hynix sees lower DRAM chip shipments in Q1

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc said it expects its shipments of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips to decline by around 5 percent in the current quarter from the previous three months, and plans to invest conservatively this year.

“The guidance could appear somewhat conservative but it partly reflects base effect of very strong shipments in the fourth quarter, and our forecast that mobile DRAM chip demand could weaken in the first quarter,” James Kim, head of Hynix’s investor relations, told analysts.

Hynix, however, said it expects its flash memory shipments will rise by around 5 percent in the current quarter.

The South Korean firm did not provide a detailed capital spending plan for 2013 but said it was likely to drop from previous year’s 3.8 trillion won ($3.5 billion) spending due to uncertain global economic conditions. ($1 = 1082.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)