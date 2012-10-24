FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix shares jump after Q3 results beat forecasts
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
October 24, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

SK Hynix shares jump after Q3 results beat forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc shares jumped 3.5 percent after it booked a smaller-than-expected quarterly operating loss on Wednesday.

The world’s No. 2 maker of computer memory chips posted an operating loss of 15 billion won ($13.6 million) for the three months ended September, helped by an increase in shipments of chips for mobile devices like Apple Inc’s iPad and iPhone.

The results beat a consensus forecast for an operating loss of 57 billion won from 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

