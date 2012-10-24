SK Hynix shares jump after Q3 results beat forecasts

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc shares jumped 3.5 percent after it booked a smaller-than-expected quarterly operating loss on Wednesday.

The world’s No. 2 maker of computer memory chips posted an operating loss of 15 billion won ($13.6 million) for the three months ended September, helped by an increase in shipments of chips for mobile devices like Apple Inc’s iPad and iPhone.

The results beat a consensus forecast for an operating loss of 57 billion won from 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)