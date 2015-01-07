FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ski jumping-Ammann recovering in hospital after serious crash
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
January 7, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ski jumping-Ammann recovering in hospital after serious crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Swiss four-times Olympic ski jumping champion Simon Ammann remained in hospital on Wednessday with severe concussion after crash landing at the Four Hills tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria.

A statement posted on the Swiss Ski Federation’s website (www.swiss-ski.ch) said the 33-year-old escaped serious injury in the crash on Tuesday but would remain in hospital for a few days.

“He has a severe concussion and severe bruises to the face, but no broken bones,” it said. “Simon Ammann will stay a few days in the hospital in Schwarzach and requires absolute rest.”

Ammann, who won the large and small hill Olympic golds at Salt Lake City 2002 and Vancouver 2010 but missed out in Sochi last year, was left bloodied after toppling forward in the landing area and sliding face first across the snow. (Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.