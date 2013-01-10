Ski jumping-Finn Ahonen makes second return, wants Olympic medal

HELSINKI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Finland’s five-times world champion ski jumper Janne Ahonen has decided to come out of retirement for the second time and aims to win a medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Ahonen, 35, has never won an individual medal at the Games, although he has two team silvers, but he said on Thursday that he still believes he can make the Olympic podium.

“I truly believe that, but there is no way of knowing before trying. My belief and confidence is one hundred percent,” Ahonen told Finnish television channel MTV3 in an interview.

Ahonen’s first competition will most likely be towards the end of this year and he said he also plans to take part in the German-Austrian Four Hills Tournament a year from now.

Ahonen retired from ski jumping in 2008 but returned a year later before hanging up his skis for a second time in 2011. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Ken Ferris)