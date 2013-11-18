FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Innovation says unit bids for stake in United Petroleum
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2013 / 5:56 AM / 4 years ago

SK Innovation says unit bids for stake in United Petroleum

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The refining unit of South Korea’s SK Innovation is bidding for a stake in Australian petrol and convenience store retailer United Petroleum, the company said on Monday in a statement to the stock exchange.

The privately owned Australian company, which has a value of about A$1 billion ($936 million) including debt, is exploring a sale or a joint venture, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in July.

SK Innovation said its unit SK Energy had placed a bid for United Petroleum, but gave no further details.

SK’s rival S-Oil has also submitted a non-binding offer for a stake in United Petroleum.

The Korea Economic Daily newspaper, citing sources in the refining industry, had reported earlier on Monday that SK Innovation was one of five to six companies that had recently submitted a non-binding offer for the United Petroleum.

The newspaper said the main bidding process was expected to take place in January. ($1 = 1.0681 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.