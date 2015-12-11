FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SkiStar CEO says aims to buy all shares in Austrian ski resort
Sections
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Breakingviews
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 11, 2015 / 8:56 AM / 2 years ago

SkiStar CEO says aims to buy all shares in Austrian ski resort

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Swedish ski resort operator SkiStar intends to buy 68 percent of Austrian ski resort St Johann and will also look to buy the remaining shares at a later stage, its chief executive said on Friday.

The company announced earlier on Friday it had been offered to buy 68 percent in the St Johann resort through a preferential share issue totalling 10 million euros ($11 million).

“We intend to go through with the deal,” Chief Executive Mats Arjes told Reuters.

Due to local rules, SkiStar has to wait four weeks with the deal after the Austrian firms’ shareholder meeting on Thursday before it can formally make the acquisition, Arjes said. After that the he said “the ambition is to buy the remaining shares”. ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.