Jan 23 (Reuters) - Skjern Bank A/S :

* Sees 2014 core earnings in the upper end of 105 million Danish crowns - 115 million crowns range ($15.89 million - $17.41 million)

* Previously saw 2014 core earnings of 105 million crowns - 115 million crowns

* Sees 2014 profit of 0 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6069 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)