Aug 14 (Reuters) - Skjern Bank A/S : * Says H1 pre-tax profit DKK 47.4 million versus DKK 11.3 million * H1 net income from interest and provisions DKK 125.6 million versus DKK 112.6

million * Sees 2014 pre-tax profit significantly higher than in 2013 * H1 impairment losses on loans and receivables DKK 22.0 million versus DKK

million * Sees 2014 net profit between DKK 105 million - DKK 115 million before items