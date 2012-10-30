FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-S.Korea's SK Lubricants picks six banks to advise $1.3 bln IPO-source
#Corrections News
October 30, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-S.Korea's SK Lubricants picks six banks to advise $1.3 bln IPO-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to change co-bookrunners in the third paragraph to joint bookrunners)

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Lubricants Co has picked Samsung Securities and Korea Investment & Securities as lead managers for its planned initial public offering, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday.

The planned offering could be in the range of $1.3-$1.8 billion, and should be one of the biggest Korean deals of 2013, IFR, a Thomson Reuters’s publication, has previously reported.

Credit Suisse and Citigroup were chosen as j oint bookrunners, along with local banks KDB Daewoo Securities and Mirae Asset Securities, the source said.

SK Lubricants, a motor oil and auto transmission fluid manufacturer, is wholly owned by South Korea’s largest oil refiner SK Innovation.

An SK Innovation spokesman was not immediately available. The company has previously said it was exploring various options to enhance the value of SK Lubricants, but has declined to comment further.

The SK Lubricants sale would rank behind Hyundai Oilbank’s planned $2 bln IPO in terms of size among local offerings, although the latter has been delayed pending improved market conditions, investment banking sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

