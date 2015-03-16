FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VW's Skoda Auto says to raise dividend 2.5 times to 500 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 16, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

VW's Skoda Auto says to raise dividend 2.5 times to 500 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MLADA BOLESLAV, Czech Republic, March 16 (Reuters) - V olkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto is proposing to pay out about 500 million euros in dividends on 2014 profit to its parent firm, Chief Financial Officer Winfried Krause said on Monday.

Skoda, the Czech Republic’s biggest manufacturing company, posted a 46 percent rise in net profit to 665 million euros for 2104.

“The sole shareholder is going to decide upon the dividend but the proposal is that a dividend of approximately 500 mln euros should be paid out.” Krause told reporters.

Skoda paid over 200 million euros in dividends last year.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.