Skoda workers to halt production on Saturdays

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Workers at Volkswagen’s Czech car maker Skoda Auto will halt production on Saturdays in a dispute over pay, a trade union official said on Wednesday.

The unions have been calling for a 6 percent rise in pay while the company is only offering 4.3 percent, the trade union official, Milan Sprencl, said.

“There is no agreement and therefore meetings and protest events are being prepared,” he said.

“Work on Saturdays is linked with (the plan for) a 6 percent wage increase so it will not resume until an agreement is reached.”

Skoda is the largest Czech company by revenue and its production accounts for about 7 percent of overall Czech exports.

Revenue rose more than 18.1 percent to 8.7 billion euros in 2011 while car sales jumped 11.6 percent in the first two months of this year to 147,500 vehicles. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Greg Mahlich)