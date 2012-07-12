FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Skoda H1 unit sales at record high, sees headwinds
July 12, 2012 / 10:17 AM / in 5 years

Czech Skoda H1 unit sales at record high, sees headwinds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 12 (Reuters) - Czech Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto raised its first half global sales by 8.4 percent to a new record of 493,000 cars, the company said on Thursday.

Skoda said it had outgrown the market in most regions but saw a more difficult second half.

“The second half will not be easy. We are watching markets carefully and expect significantly stronger headwinds,” Chairman Winfried Vahland said in a statement.

Skoda is a major employer and exporter in the highly trade-dependent central European country.

It said it hoped its new model line to be introduced in Europe in the autumn would help overall performance. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey)

