Czech Skoda sees 2013 deliveries up despite weak start
March 20, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Skoda sees 2013 deliveries up despite weak start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Czech Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto is confident it will raise deliveries this year from last year’s 939,000 cars despite a drop at the beginning of the year due to switch to new model and weak demand in some European markets, Chairman Winfried Vahland said on Wednesday.

Skoda posted a 6.3 percent drop in net profit to 611 million euros ($787.36 million) last year on a 1.7 percent rise in sales to 10.44 billion. Deliveries rose 6.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, writing by Jan Lopatka)

