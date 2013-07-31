FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Skoda Auto reiterates full-year outlook after weak H1
July 31, 2013 / 10:13 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Skoda Auto reiterates full-year outlook after weak H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Car maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen and the biggest Czech exporter, reiterated its outlook for full-year deliveries to be above 2012 despite a 5.8 percent drop in the first half to 464,600 cars.

It said the first half had been affected by a switch to new models as well as weakness on European markets.

First half revenue dropped 13.1 percent to 4.97 billion euros, while operating profit slumped 45.9 percent to 243 million and investments rose 22.1 percent to 265 million. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet)

