FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unions at VW's Czech unit Skoda issue strike threat over pay demands
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Unions at VW's Czech unit Skoda issue strike threat over pay demands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 9 (Reuters) - Unions at Volkswagen’s Czech unit Skoda Auto, the country’s biggest manufacturing company, warned on Thursday they may take strike action to back their wage demands.

The union has rejected the company’s offer for a 3 percent rise in the basic wage in talks on a new collective agreement, on top of an already agreed one-off bonus.

The union has not said what increase it is seeking but the website of Czech Public Television has said unions had demanded 6.5 percent but later dropped this to an undisclosed lower number.

Union and company representatives were not immediately available for comment.

The union’s weekly newsletter said workers from morning and afternoon shifts would cut their work day by an hour on April 15 and would gather for a protest outside company headquarters.

The protest, called “an hour minus”, will affect production, the newsletter said, adding: “Further action is in reserve, including mediation ... and an unlimited strike.”

Skoda Auto employs about 24,600 including temporary staff and tens of thousands more at supplier companies. The biggest Czech exporter, Skoda made record operating profit of 817 million euros last year. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.