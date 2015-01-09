FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Czech unit Skoda 2014 sales jump 13 pct to record 1.04 mln cars
January 9, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

VW's Czech unit Skoda 2014 sales jump 13 pct to record 1.04 mln cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Czech Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto said on Friday its unit sales had risen 12.7 percent to a record 1.04 million cars in 2014, the first time the firm reached the million mark.

Skoda has been gaining market share - to 1.4 percent of the global market last year from 1.3 percent - and the sales trend was strong in December, with monthly sales up 16.9 percent year-on-year to 81,900 vehicles.

Its biggest market was China with 281,400 cars delivered.

Skoda its a key part of the central European country’s manufacturing industry and its biggest exporter, contributing to the economy’s recovery last year. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
