Skoda Auto Q1 deliveries down 9.2 pct

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Czech car maker Skoda Auto, the country’s biggest exporter and a key manufacturing firm, said on Thursday its worldwide car deliveries dropped by 12 percent in March due to a switch to a new model and weak European markets.

The Volkswagen AG subsidiary said March shipments fell to 83,800 cars, while the drop for the full quarter was 9.2 percent to 220,400.

Chairman Winfried Vahland said the results were in line with expectations and that the company remained “basically optimistic” about full-year outlook. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)