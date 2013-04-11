FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skoda Auto Q1 deliveries down 9.2 pct
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 11, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Skoda Auto Q1 deliveries down 9.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Czech car maker Skoda Auto, the country’s biggest exporter and a key manufacturing firm, said on Thursday its worldwide car deliveries dropped by 12 percent in March due to a switch to a new model and weak European markets.

The Volkswagen AG subsidiary said March shipments fell to 83,800 cars, while the drop for the full quarter was 9.2 percent to 220,400.

Chairman Winfried Vahland said the results were in line with expectations and that the company remained “basically optimistic” about full-year outlook. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.