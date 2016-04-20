FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

Czech VW unit Skoda Auto unions approve wage agreement - union newsletter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Unions at Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen AG, approved on Wednesday an agreement with management on wage hikes for the next two years, the union chief said in a union newsletter.

Wage tariffs will rise by 3.5 percent as of April and another 3 percent in January 2017, the Skodovacky Odborar newsletter said, and additional increases will come in other parts of salaries.

Overall average pay including various bonuses but excluding what the company calls “variable bonus” will rise by 11.2 percent under the agreement, union chief Jaroslav Povsik was quoted as saying.

He said the agreement would cost the company an extra 2.6 billion crowns ($109.03 million).

A spokesman for Skoda said the company had no comment on the negotiations at the moment. ($1 = 23.8460 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

