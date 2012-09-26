FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-SK Telecom to sell $391 million stake in POSCO
#Funds News
September 26, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-SK Telecom to sell $391 million stake in POSCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 26 (Reuters) - SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea’s top mobile operator, said on Wednesday that it will sell part of its stake in steelmaker POSCO for 437.3 billion Korean won ($390.66 million), leaving it with a 1.42 percent stake after the sale.

SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing it made the decision to improve its financial structure and secure cash for potential investments. SK Telecom said it plans to sell 1.24 million shares at a discount of up to 5 percent to POSCO’s Wednesday closing price of 371,000 won.

Joint bookrunners for the block deal slated on Thursday are Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and SK Securities Co Ltd.

