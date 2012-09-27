SK Telecom says delaying sale of $390 million stake in POSCO

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - SK Telecom Co Ltd, South Korea’s top mobile operator, said on Thursday it will postpone a proposed sale of a 437.3 billion won ($390 million) part of its stake in steelmaker POSCO citing market conditions.

SK Telecom had announced on Wednesday its intent to sell part of its POSCO stake on Thursday to improve its financial structure and secure cash for potential investments.

SK Telecom said in a regulatory filing it will postpone the sale date to Dec. 27.