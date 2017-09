Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sky Plc :

* Wholly owned subsidiary Sky German Holdings Gmbh had acquired 891,999,347 shares in Sky Deutschland AG, representing 95.80 percent of total share capital

* Average price per Sky Deutschland share paid under those purchases was eur 6.71 per share.