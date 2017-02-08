SYDNEY Feb 9 New Zealand casino operator
SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd said on Thursday its
underlying profit slipped 2 percent and revenues from
international business suffered following a crackdown on gaming
by China.
Normalised or underlying profit fell to NZ$83.7 million
($60.9 million) while revenues dropped over 6 percent to
NZ$525.8 million, dragged lower by its international business.
Eighteen employees of Australian rival Crown Resorts
were detained for several days by Chinese authorities
for alleged gambling crimes late last year.
No charges were laid against them, but the detentions also
hurt SkyCity's ability to attract Asian high-rollers, who had
been behind the casino's recent strong performance.
($1 = 1.3772 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by John Stonestreet)