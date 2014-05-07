Sky Deutschland adds 64,000 subscribers in Q1

FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - German pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland saw subscriber numbers increase by 64,000 during the first-quarter, as fewer customers cancelled their subscriptions.

Subscriber growth is a key measure for investors who are trying to predict when the broadcaster will make a net profit. Sky Deutschland, which has secured the broadcasting rights for the German soccer Bundesliga until 2016/17, said it still expects to add between 400,000 and 450,000 subscribers this year.

The company, controlled by Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment company 21st Century Fox, still expects 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 70-90 million euros ($98-$125 million).

It reported a first-quarter EBITDA-loss of 8.6 million euros, above the average estimate for a 10.5 million loss in a Reuters poll ($1 = 0.7177 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)