Sky Deutschland Q2 core profit rises as less subscribers cancel

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday its second-quarter core profit rose 8 percent as subscriber cancellations dropped to a record low.

The company, controlled by Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment group 21st Century Fox, reported second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 45.3 million euros ($60.54 million).

Sky Deutschland saw net subscriber numbers increase by 82,000 during the second quarter.

Sky Deutschland is in the process of being combined with Rupert Murdoch’s pay-TV companies in Europe, creating a media powerhouse with 20 million customers. (1 US dollar = 0.7483 euro)