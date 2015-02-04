FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sky Deutschland says adds record new subscribers in Q2
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 4, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Sky Deutschland says adds record new subscribers in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German pay-TV provider Sky Deutschland said on Wednesday it had added 214,000 new subscribers in its fiscal second-quarter, marking the biggest gain ever.

Sky Deutschland, which is now part of Rupert Murdoch’s European media powerhouse with 20 million customers, said it saw a rising demand for its mobile services, while less subscribers cancelled.

The company reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.5 million euros ($4 million), compared to a 37 million euro loss a year ago. ($1 = 0.8721 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.