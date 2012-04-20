Sky Italia mulls taking part in Italy's TV auction

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of News Corp, is considering taking part in an upcoming auction of television frequencies in Italy but has still not decided, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Friday.

“It’s still early to say,” Andrea Zappia told Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore. “We will decide ... only when all the details are known.”

The Rome government said this week a competitive auction of frequencies will be called within 120 days, reversing plans by the previous administration led by Silvio Berlusconi - the key shareholder in Italy’s biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset - to give them away in a so-called beauty contest.

Zappia said he recognized the government of Mario Monti had taken an important step forward by “choosing a neutral approach”.

The previous process for assigning frequencies drew criticism for favouring incumbent broadcasters Mediaset and state-owned RAI.

Mediaset refused to say on Wednesday whether it would take part in the auction, already billed by some market observers as unattractive.

Asked about an interest in buying Swisscom’s Italian broadband unit Fastweb, Zappia said “at this moment there are no talks in that regard”.