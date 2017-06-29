LONDON, June 29 Britain intends to refer Rupert
Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation
because the deal raises concerns about the amount of influence
the media mogul would wield.
Below is Culture Secretary Karen Bradley's statement to
parliament, lightly abridged.
"I came to this House, on 16 March, to confirm that I had
issued a European Intervention Notice (EIN) in relation to the
proposed merger between 21st Century Fox and Sky Plc on the
grounds of media plurality and commitment to broadcasting
standards.
The EIN triggered a requirement for Ofcom to report -
initially by 16 May but extended to 20 June - on the media
public interest considerations and the Competition and Markets
Authority (CMA) on jurisdiction.
In line with my commitments, I am today publishing both
documents.
MEDIA PLURALITY
On the question of whether the merger gives rise to public
interest concerns in relation to media plurality, Ofcom's report
is unambiguous.
It concludes, "The transaction raises public interest
concerns as a result of the risk of increased influence by
members of the Murdoch Family Trust over the UK news agenda and
the political process, with its unique presence on radio,
television, in print and online. We consider that the plurality
concerns may justify the Secretary of State making a reference
to the Competition and Markets Authority".
On the basis of Ofcom's assessment, I confirm that I am
minded to refer to a Phase 2 investigation on the grounds of
media plurality.
The reasoning and evidence on which Ofcom's recommendation
is based are persuasive. The proposed entity would have the
third largest total reach of any news provider - lower only than
the BBC and ITN - and would, uniquely, span news coverage on
television, radio, in newspapers and online.
Ofcom's report states that the proposed transaction would
give the Murdoch Family Trust material influence over news
providers with a significant presence across all key platforms.
This potentially raises public interest concerns because, in
Ofcom's view, the transaction may increase members of the
Murdoch Family Trust's ability to influence the overall news
agenda and their ability to influence the political process and
it may also result in the perception of increased influence.
These are clear grounds whereby a referral to a Phase 2
investigation is warranted - so that is what I am minded to do.
There is, however, a statutory process that I must follow. I
am required by legislation to allow the parties the opportunity
to make representations to me on this position before I reach a
final decision. I will now do that and have given them until
Friday 14 July to respond.
COMMITMENT TO BROADCASTING STANDARDS
The second question concerns whether after the merger the
relevant media enterprises would have a genuine commitment to
broadcasting standards. Ofcom is unequivocal.
It concludes, "In light of Fox's and Sky's broadcast
compliance records and taking account of our separate assessment
of whether Sky remains fit and proper to hold broadcast licences
following the transaction, we do not consider that the merged
entity would lack a genuine commitment to the attainment of
broadcasting standards. Therefore, we consider that there are no
broadcasting standards concerns that may justify a reference by
the Secretary of State to the Competition and Markets
Authority".
Ofcom's approach sought to measure commitment to
broadcasting standards by reference to breaches of regulatory
codes. It found that Fox's compliance with the UK's Broadcasting
Code is in line with comparable broadcasters. Nor did Fox's
compliance record in relation to overseas broadcast
jurisdictions (where Ofcom’s analysis focused largely on the EU)
give cause for concern.
I also asked Ofcom to consider the effect of any failure of
corporate governance on this public interest consideration.
Ofcom did this in the context of its separate assessment of
whether Fox and Sky would remain fit and proper to hold
broadcast licenses following the transaction. It concluded that
behaviours alleged at Fox News in the U.S. amount to
'significant corporate failures'. However, these did not in its
view demonstrate that the merged company would lack a genuine
commitment to broadcasting standards.
In reaching a view I have to be guided only by the evidence
before me. As such - based on the Ofcom report - I am currently
minded not to refer to a Phase 2 investigation in relation to a
genuine commitment to broadcasting standards.
REPRESENTATIONS
As required by legislation, I am giving the parties an
opportunity to make representations in relation to media
plurality grounds - where I am minded to refer for a phase two
investigation by the CMA. In the interests of transparency and
ensuring all the evidence has been considered, I will also
invite wider representations on the question of commitment to
broadcasting standards - where I am currently minded not to
refer for a phase two investigation.
While there are strong feelings among both supporters and
opponents of this merger, in this quasi judicial process, my
decisions can only be influenced by facts, not opinions - and by
the quality of evidence, not who shouts the loudest.
The invitation to make representations will open today and
close on Friday 14 July and can be found on the DCMS website.
NEXT STAGE OF THE PROCESS
To be clear, the minded-to decisions I have outlined today
are not my final decisions.
A word before I close on Ofcom's fit and proper assessment.
As the independent regulator, this is a matter for Ofcom, and my
understanding is they will publish their report today. I have
seen the report and know many members in this house will want to
comment on it. Given my current quasi-judicial role in the
merger I will not be commenting on the findings.
It is rightly not for Government to determine who should,
and should not, hold TV broadcasting licences. Ofcom has an
on-going duty to ensure all UK broadcasters are fit and proper
to hold TV broadcasting licences. I am clear that if any
evidence comes to light then it is for Ofcom to take account of
that evidence.
I trust - as before - that this update is helpful to
Honourable and Right Honourable Members and that this statement
gives an opportunity to debate this important issue, while at
the same time, respecting the limits of what I can say given my
ongoing quasi-judicial role in relation to this merger.
I commend this statement to the House.
