BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
LONDON, June 29 Britain said on Thursday it was 'minded' to refer Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky to a full investigation after its regulators said the deal raised concerns about the amount of influence the media mogul would wield over the country's media. (Reporting by Paul Sandle and Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter