8 months ago
Britain's Labour to ask urgent parliamentary question on Fox bid for Sky
December 12, 2016 / 3:08 PM / 8 months ago

Britain's Labour to ask urgent parliamentary question on Fox bid for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Britain's main opposition Labour Party will ask an urgent question in parliament on Monday about the proposed bid by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox for pay-TV company Sky, the parliamentary website said.

It did not say what question Kevin Brennan, Labour's culture, media and sport spokesman would pose, but opposition lawmakers say Murdoch's takeover bid must be investigated by competition authorities to make sure the deal does not hand the billionaire too much control over Britain's media.

Murdoch's earlier approach for Sky collapsed in 2011 after his British newspaper business was hit by a phone-hacking scandal, which saw some journalists obtain illegal access to phone messages of celebrities, lawmakers and a murdered girl.

Fox said on Friday it had struck a preliminary deal to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own but the two sides are yet to agree the final terms. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Kate Holton)

