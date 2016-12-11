LONDON Dec 11 A major shareholder in British
pay-TV Sky told Reuters on Sunday that it would vote
against a takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First
Century Fox as the offer was too low.
On Friday, Rupert Murdoch's Fox made an offer of 10.75
pounds ($13.52) a share in cash, backed by Sky's independent
directors, in its second attempt to buy the 61-percent of the
firm which it does not own.
But the shareholder, which declined to be named but said it
was one of Sky's top 50 owners, told Reuters that it was opposed
to the terms.
"We are voting against the deal if it comes out in its
current form and we have told the company as such," it said.
"The bid is far too low. The Independent Directors have
absolutely failed minority shareholders."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Louise Ireland)