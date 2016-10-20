FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

Sky says British customers can sign up for mobile from Oct. 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pay-TV company Sky Plc said on Thursday that customers would be able to register for its new mobile phone service in Britain, its biggest market, from the end of the month.

Sky's mobile phone service, which will use Telefonica's British O2 network, is the last piece of the jigsaw needed to complete the "quad play" package of pay-TV, broadband, fixed line and mobile already offered by rivals BT, Virgin Media and TalkTalk. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

