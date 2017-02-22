New Zealand competition regulator declines Sky TV purchase of Vodafone NZ

WELLINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's competition regulator on Thursday ruled against Sky Network Television's acquisition of Vodafone's New Zealand unit for NZ$1.3 billion ($930 million).

The Commerce Commission said in a statement that it was not convinced the deal would not substantially decrease competition in the New Zealand market.

The regulator had in October delayed the decision until February and asked Sky and Vodafone for more details, citing concern it would dampen competition from rival broadband and mobile providers.