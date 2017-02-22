FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
#Broadcasting
February 22, 2017 / 7:52 PM / 6 months ago

New Zealand competition regulator declines Sky TV purchase of Vodafone NZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's competition regulator on Thursday ruled against Sky Network Television's acquisition of Vodafone's New Zealand unit for NZ$1.3 billion ($930 million).

The Commerce Commission said in a statement that it was not convinced the deal would not substantially decrease competition in the New Zealand market.

The regulator had in October delayed the decision until February and asked Sky and Vodafone for more details, citing concern it would dampen competition from rival broadband and mobile providers.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Toby Chopra

