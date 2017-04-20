FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Sky says UK customer defections steady in Q3
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 4 months ago

Sky says UK customer defections steady in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky said the number of customers deserting the service in its key home market had remained steady in the third quarter, helping it to reiterate its targets for the full year.

The company, which has accepted a buyout offer from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox, had unnerved investors in January with a rise in customer defections.

But the group said on Thursday that churn had remained steady despite it announcing new price rises. Operating profit for the nine months exceeded 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion).

"Looking forward, we enter the final quarter of our fiscal year in good shape," Chief Executive Jeremy Darroch said.

"Despite the broader consumer environment remaining uncertain, we continue to deliver on our strategy and are on track for the full year. " ($1 = 0.7806 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by David Evans)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.