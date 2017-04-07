FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
EU regulators to approve Fox takeover of Sky - sources
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 4 months ago

EU regulators to approve Fox takeover of Sky - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its 11.7-billion-pound ($14.5 billion) takeover of European pay-TV group Sky, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Fox already owns 39 percent of Sky. Murdoch and his family have long coveted full control of Sky, despite the damaging failure of a previous attempt in 2011 when their British newspaper business became embroiled in a phone-hacking scandal.

The European Commission, which is scheduled to decide on the deal on Friday, declined to comment.

$1 = 0.8052 pounds Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Kate Holton in London; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

