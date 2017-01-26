FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky reports dip in H1 operating profit on increased soccer costs
January 26, 2017

Sky reports dip in H1 operating profit on increased soccer costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sky, the European pay-TV group that has accepted a buy-out offer from shareholder Rupert Murdoch, reported 679 million pounds in first-half operating profit, down 9 percent, after it absorbed a big hike in Premier League soccer costs.

"In a year in which we are absorbing significantly higher programming costs, as a result of the step up in Premier League costs, our financial performance has been good," the company said.

First-half revenue rose 6 percent on a constant currency basis to 6.4 billion pounds ($8.09 billion).

Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox agreed a $14.6 billion deal to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not already own in December.

Fox needs to secure regulatory approval in Europe and Britain and win over Sky shareholders before it fulfils its long-held ambition to control a business with 22 million customers in Britain, Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria. ($1 = 0.7910 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

