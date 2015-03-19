Sky to hike prices after record Premier League auction

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky is to increase its prices for sports and family entertainment packages, just six weeks after it agreed to pay a record 4.2 billion pounds ($6.2 billion) for the rights to show English Premier League matches.

Sky, which normally increases its prices in September, said on Thursday the price of a sports TV package would rise by 1 pound to 47 pounds a month, while the family bundle, which includes its best programming and box-sets of drama, would rise by 3 pounds a month to 36 pounds.

Sky, the dominant pay-TV provider in Britain, said in February it would pay for its new English Premier League rights deal by increasing prices and cutting costs.

The price increases will come in in June.