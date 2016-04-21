FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Sky adds 177,000 new customers in third quarter
April 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Sky adds 177,000 new customers in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to 177,000 in first paragraph)

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Pay-TV and broadband group Sky said it attracted 177,000 new customers in its third quarter, including 46,000 broadband additions in Britain and Ireland, helping revenue rise 5 percent for the first nine months, in line with forecasts.

The company, which also operates in Germany, Austria and Italy, said it was pleased with the response to the launch of its new television product Sky Q in Britain in the quarter.

The group reported a 12 percent rise in operating profit to 1.14 billion pounds ($1.64 billion) on revenue of 8.72 billion pounds for the nine months to March 31. ($1 = 0.6970 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Sarah Young)

