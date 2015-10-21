FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sky beats Q1 profit forecast helped by solid broadband demand
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 21, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Sky beats Q1 profit forecast helped by solid broadband demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky posted a slightly-better-than expected 10 percent jump in first-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, helped by strong new broadband additions in Britain.

Sky, formed from the combination of Britain’s BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 21 million customers in Europe, added 134,000 customers in the quarter.

Operating profit of 375 million pounds ($578.5 million) was slightly ahead of a forecast of 366 million and the group said it was well positioned for growth opportunities.

$1 = 0.6482 pounds Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.