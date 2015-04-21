Sky posts 20 percent jump in profit on broad demand

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Solid demand for pay-TV in Britain and an improving picture in Germany and Italy helped Sky Plc to post an as expected 20 percent jump in nine-month profit on Tuesday.

Sky, which formed from the combination of Britain’s BSkyB, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia to serve 20 million customers in Europe, said the group had enjoyed record growth in Germany and Austria, and its best third-quarterly performance in Italy for three years.

Sky posted nine-month operating profit of 1.03 billion pounds ($1.53 billion), in line with a company-supplied consensus.