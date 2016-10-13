FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Sky meets forecasts with 5 percent Q1 revenue rise
#Broadcasting
October 13, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 10 months ago

Sky meets forecasts with 5 percent Q1 revenue rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky reported a 5 percent rise in underlying revenue in its first quarter, in line with its expectations in a year when it is paying higher costs for the premium soccer and entertainment content it offer viewers.

The broadcaster, which had its most successful drama series debut earlier this month with sci-fi series "Westworld" and started Friday night Premier league football this season, reported group revenue up 7 percent to 3.1 billion pounds, with like-for-like revenue up 5 percent, in line with its forecasts.

Sky has predicted growth for the full year of 5-7 percent, and cost savings to substantially absorb the impact on profits from a 600 million pounds one-off rise in the cost of Premier League rights.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
