Hong Kong's Sky Solar slashes IPO size to $48 million

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Sky Solar Holdings Ltd , which postponed its U.S. initial public offering last week, said on Monday it expects to raise up to $48 million from the IPO.

Sky Solar, which develops, owns and operates solar parks, was seeking earlier to raise up to $150 million. Its shares were scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq on Nov. 7.

The company said in a filing on Monday its offering of 6 million American Depositary Shares was expected to be priced in the range of $7-$8 per ADR. (bit.ly/1Euyr53) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)