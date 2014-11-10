FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sky Solar slashes IPO size to $48 mln
November 10, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sky Solar slashes IPO size to $48 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Sky Solar Holdings Ltd slashed the size of its IPO by two-thirds to $48 million, after postponing the offering last week.

The company, which develops, owns and operates solar parks, was earlier seeking to raise up to $150 million. Its shares were scheduled to start trading on the Nasdaq last Friday.

Sky Solar said in a filing on Monday its offering of 6 million American Depositary Shares was expected to be priced at $7-$8 per ADR, valuing the company at about $387 million at the top end of the range. (bit.ly/1Euyr53)

The company also listed Roth Capital Partners as it new lead underwriter for the offering, replacing FBR Capital Markets and Cowen & Co.

Sky Solar is headed by Weili Su, who co-founded U.S. listed Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd, the world’s biggest solar panel maker by volume.

Sky Solar’s revenue fell 82 percent to $36.5 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a year earlier. The company posted a loss of $54.2 million during the period, compared with a profit of $27.9 million a year earlier.

Sky Solar counts Flash Bright Power Ltd and venture capital fund IDG-ACCEL China Capital Entities among its stockholders. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
