TRLPC-Sky Bet adjusts buyout loan and increases investor support

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A 390 million pound ($588.04 million) leveraged loan backing CVC Capital Partners’ acquisition of a controlling stake in Sky Bet is due to close after margins were increased and barriers raised on the private equity firm’s ability to take a dividend to attract investors to the deal, banking sources said.

A 340 million pound first lien tranche will now pay 525 basis points (bp) over Libor from initial guidance of 500bp. The interest margins paid on the debt cannot reduce on a step down basis for 12 months.

A 1 percent Libor floor, which guarantees a minimum return for investors, remains the same while a 99 original issue discount (OID) could change prior to close this week, the banking sources said.

In addition, CVC will not be able to take a dividend from excess cash flows unless leverage is at 4.5 times, a lower level than CVC launched with at 5.25 times. An MFN sunset has also been removed on the incremental facility, protecting investors if any new debt is raised on the company.

Some loan investors have expressed concern over the gambling sector and the potential for increased control.

“There has been a whole influx of companies in the betting space and there could also be regulatory issues down the line,” a loan investor said.

Goldman Sachs is leading the financing alongside Barclays and RBS.

In December, CVC agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Sky Bet from European pay-TV group Sky PLC, valuing the online betting business at 800 million pounds. Sky, which has 20 million customers in Britain, Italy, Germany, Austria and Ireland, will receive 600 million pounds in cash at completion and will retain a stake of around 20 percent in Sky Bet.

Sky Bet, the title sponsor of English soccer’s Football League, generated profit before tax of 50 million pounds in the year to June 30, 2014 on revenues of 182 million pounds. Founded in 2001, the company operates sports betting and gaming sites in the growing online market. ($1 = 0.6632 pounds) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)