US SkyBridge eyes Asia expansion with $250-500 mln fund
July 24, 2012 / 11:25 AM / in 5 years

US SkyBridge eyes Asia expansion with $250-500 mln fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital will launch a $250 to $500 million Asia-focused fund next year as part of a planned expansion into the region, its founder said on Tuesday.

SkyBridge, which manages about $6.4 billion, currently operates in New York and Zurich. It hopes to open its first Asian office in Singapore by end-March 2013, founder and managing partner Anthony Scaramucci told reporters.

The firm invests primarily in other alternative funds, in particular those engaged in strategies involving mortgage-backed securities, late cycle distress, or events-driven equities.

Western fund managers have been expanding in Asia to tap the region’s faster-growing economies and in search of new clients. (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
