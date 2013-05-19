NZ's SkyCity buys Wharf Casino in Queenstown

WELLINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group has bought Wharf Casino in the resort town of Queenstown for NZ$5 million ($4.04 million) as the company aims to expand its presence in the area, a growing tourist destination.

The acquisition of the boutique casino located on Lake Wakatipu in the South Island ski resort town comes after the company assumed full ownership of the SkyCity Queenstown Casino late last year.

“SkyCity sees Queenstown as an area of significant potential for continued tourism development and as one of New Zealand’s leading tourism operators, we are very interested in the region,” Chief Executive Nigel Morrison said in a statement.

The company owns or has interest in two other casinos in New Zealand, along with two in Australia.

Last week it reached an agreement with the New Zealand government to build a NZ$402 million national convention centre in return for an increase in gaming machines and other rules changes.

Shares in SkyCity closed at NZ$4.37 on Friday, not far from NZ$4.58 hit in April, its strongest since late 2007. ($1 = 1.2388 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Lincoln Feast)