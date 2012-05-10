FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's SkyCity lowers 2012 profit guidance
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 10, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's SkyCity lowers 2012 profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s SkyCity Entertainment Group on Friday revised its 2012 profit guidance given weaker trading conditions, particularly at its casino operations in Adelaide, Australia.

SkyCity said it had revised its guidance for normalised net profit after tax to the “low NZ$140 millions ($110.17 million)” for the year ending June.

This was lower than guidance for the “high NZ$140 millions” stated in February.

“Revenue growth in our Adelaide property has slowed, the NZD/AUD exchange rate has firmed and accordingly EBITDA is the second half is now anticipated to be down on the prior period,” SkyCity Chief Executive Nigel Morrison said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2708 New Zealand dollars Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.