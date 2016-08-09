FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

Sky City full-year profit rises 13 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator Sky City Entertainment Group on Wednesday said its full-year net profit after tax for the year ended June was up 13.1 percent to NZ$145.7 million ($104.28 million).

The firm said its revenue was NZ$999.6 million, up 9 percent from the previous year and that its medium term outlook was positive.

The company's full-year dividend was up NZ$0.01 per share to NZ$0.21 per share.

$1 = 1.3972 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Richard Balmforth

