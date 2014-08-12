NZ's SkyCity 2013/14 annual profit tumbles 23 percent

WELLINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand gaming company SkyCity Entertainment Ltd’s annual profit for 2013/14 fell 22.6 percent on lower revenue, the company said on Wednesday.

SkyCity, which owns or has interests in four of New Zealand’s six casinos, and operates two in Australia, reported a net profit of NZ$98.5 million ($83.06 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$127.3 million last year.

It said its normalised after tax profit was NZ$123.2 million compared with NZ$134 million.

Analysts had expected a full-year profit of around NZ$125 million.

The top-10 company, which plans to build a NZ$400 million convention centre in Auckland and has started a A$300 million upgrade in Adelaide, declared an unchanged dividend of 10 cents per share. (1 US dollar = 1.1860 New Zealand dollar) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Kevin Liffey)